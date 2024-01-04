Death and Other Details: Hulu Releases Trailer and Poster for Murder Mystery Series (Watch)

Death and Other Details is coming soon to Hulu, and the streaming service is now giving viewers a look at the murder mystery series. A new trailer and poster have been released for the series by Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams.

Starring Mandy Patinkin, Violett Beane, Lauren Patten, Rahul Kohli, Angela Zhou, Hugo Diego Garcia, and Pardis Saremi, the series will follow a detective (Patinkin) as he investigates a murder that happens during a cruise. Everyone on board is a suspect.

Hulu revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Set amidst the glamor of the global elite, “Death and Other Details” centers on the brilliant and restless Imogene Scott (Violett Beane), who finds herself in the wrong place/wrong time (okay, it was kinda her fault) and becomes the prime suspect in a locked room murder mystery. The setting? A lavishly restored Mediterranean ocean liner. Suspects? Every pampered guest and every exhausted crew member. The problem? To prove her innocence, she must partner with a man she despises – Rufus Cotesworth (Mandy Patinkin), the world’s greatest detective.”

The trailer and poster for Death and Other Details are below. The series arrives on January 16th.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new series on Hulu later this month?