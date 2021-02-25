Delilah: OWN Sets Premiere Date for New Drama Series (Video)

OWN has announced that the new Delilah series will debut on Tuesday, March 9th and the channel has released a new trailer. In the show, Maahra Hill stars in the drama which focuses on a single mom lawyer who takes on the cases that the big firms ignore.

The show comes from Greenleaf creator Craig Wright, who serves as executive producer along with Charles Randolph-Wright and Oprah Winfrey.

OWN revealed more about the premiere of Delilah in a press release.

“Delilah left a demanding white-shoe law firm a decade ago and hung up her own shingle so she could make raising her kids her number one priority. Now she takes on cases the big firms ignore and finds herself, more often than not, going head-to-head with the powerful and privileged as she fights for the disenfranchised. In addition to raising her two kids, Maia and Marcus, Delilah also cares for her young nephew Dion; manages her relationship with her frustrating ex; and to top it all off, she’s about to go up against her best friend Tamara in court for the first time. Delilah has always represented the underdogs. Tamara has always represented the wealthy and powerful. But this case is different: this time, Delilah’s most cherished friendship is on the line, and there are lives at stake. But Delilah does what she always does – she seeks justice for those who need it most.”

Check out the trailer for Delilah season one and the latest poster below.

