Emily In Paris: Season Three of Comedy Series Coming to Netflix This Month (Watch)

Season three of Emily in Paris is coming to Netflix. The streaming service announced a premiere date for the third season of the series with the release of a trailer. Starring Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, Bruno Gouery, Kate Walsh, and William Abadie, the romantic comedy series follows American college graduate Emily Cooper (Collins) as she adjusts to working and living in France.

Ten episodes are planned for season three, which will arrive on December 21st. The series has already been renewed for a fourth season. Netflix revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life. Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie – at work and in her romantic life – and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides. Award-winning creator and showrunner Darren Star returns to helm the third season of the Emmy-nominated series EMILY IN PARIS. Producer and star Lily Collins also returns as Emily Cooper, alongside returning series regulars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount. EMILY IN PARIS is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media.

Check out the trailer for Emily in Paris season three below.

