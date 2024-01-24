Far North: Ordinary Couple Foils International Crime Ring in Sundance Now and AMC+ Series (Watch)

Far North is headed to Sundance Now and AMC+ next month. The new series will show how an ordinary couple will stop an international crime ring from stealing half of a billion dollars worth of drugs.

Starring Robyn Malcolm, Temuera Morrison, Fay Tofilau, Mosa Alipate Latailakepa, Villa Junior Lemanu, Maaka Pohatu, John Paul (JP) Foliaki, Albert Mateni, Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, Fei Li, Dennis Zhang, Xiao Hu, Xana Tang, Louise Jiang, and Nikita Tu-Bryant, the six-episode comedy-drama is written, directed and executive produced by David White.

Sundance Now revealed more about the series in a press release.

“The Sundance Now Original Series Far North is set to premiere with two episodes on Thursday, February 15 on Sundance Now and AMC+, with additional episodes dropping weekly on both platforms. The six-episode drama tells the (mostly) true story of how the most comically inept gang to ever join forces got half a billion dollars’ worth of meth to New Zealand shores – and nearly to market. And they would have got away with it too if it wasn’t for a pesky 70-year-old Māori diesel mechanic and his aqua-aerobics instructing wife… Diesel mechanic Ed (Temuera Morrison, The Mandalorian, My Life Is Murder) and his aqua-aerobics instructor wife Heather (Robyn Malcolm, Blackbird, My Life Is Murder) lead a quiet life with their beloved dogs in the Far North. As a Tongan-Australian gang’s lucrative drug deal with a global cartel goes awry, they’re left stranded with 500kg of meth and a boatload of lies. They unwittingly involve the ordinary Kiwi couple Ed and Heather in their increasingly desperate pursuit of their ultimate payday. Amidst the absurdity, Ed and Heather have to navigate treacherous waters, hoping to both thwart the gang and survive the ludicrous ordeal. Far North is a saga of screw-ups, as everyday people strive to foil an international drug cartel’s largest-ever drug deal in the Pacific; the cops’ trip themselves up; and gangsters chase a payday with zero discretion – leaving a trail of wreckage you can see from space. Additional cast includes Fay Tofilau (Beyond the Veil) as Blaze, Mosa Alipate Latailakepa (Wellington Paranormal) as Thugga, Villa Junior Lemanu (Sharkdog) as Louie, Maaka Pohatu (Wellington Paranormal) as Stevie, John Paul (JP) Foliaki (Red, White & Brass) as Mack, Albert Mateni (Brutal Lives) as Gravel, Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi (Red, White & Brass) as Tall Guy, Fei Li (Island of Yesterday) as Cai, Dennis Zhang (Buzz Cut) as Sam, Xiao Hu (Hu Die Lan) as Jin, Xana Tang (Mulan) as Bi, Louise Jiang (Good Grief) as Ling, and Nikita Tu-Bryant (Avatar: The Way of Water) as Hui. Far North, a Sundance Now Original Series, is written, directed and executive produced by David White (This Town, Meat). Kelly Martin and Sally Campbell also serve as executive producers. It’s produced by South Pacific Pictures and White Balance Pictures. All3Media handles the international distribution.”

