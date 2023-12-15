Farmer Wants a Wife: Season Two; FOX Introduces Four Bachelor Farmers for Dating Reality Series (Watch)

Farmer Wants a Wife is returning for a second season in February, and FOX has revealed the four farmers who will look for love on the dating reality series.

Jennifer Nettles returns to host as Ty Ferrell, Mitchell Kolinsky, Brandon Rogers and Nathan Smothers search for love. FOX revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Season Two of Farmer Wants a Wife, the most successful dating show in the world, airing in 32 countries and resulting in 201 marriages and 514 children…and counting, returns Thursday, Feb. 1 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. In a trend that continues to sweep America, there’s been a migration from city-centers to suburban and rural locales, and with that, love follows. Hosted by superstar entertainer and Grammy Award winner Jennifer Nettles, the anticipated season follows four farmers in search of real, lasting love. Season Two’s new crop of farmers—Ty Ferrell, Mitchell Kolinsky, Brandon Rogers and Nathan Smothers—host a group of single women who leave behind the comfort and convenience of city life for the charms and challenges of country living, as they embark on an adventure that could change the course of their lives forever. With diverse backgrounds in cattle ranching, citrus, potato and barley farming, horse training and more, the upcoming season promises an even more in-depth look at the pursuit of genuine love as each farmer and their group of hopeful singles meet and mutually select one another before the women are invited to experience life on their respective farm. From there, the farmers show each group what it is really like on an actual working farm, from tending to the land, harvesting crops and feeding cattle, to the behind-the-scenes business operations. As the ladies immerse themselves in the realities of farm life, some will blossom while some will head out to pasture, and ALL will quickly learn a manicure only lasts so long in the great outdoors. With this comes even more fish-out-of-water moments, and only time will tell if the ladies have the patience, spirit and adaptability required to be a farmer’s wife. Together, with the hope of finding their ever-after, they endeavor to discover the beauty, humor, trials and romance that come with finding the one.

A preview for Farmer Wants a Wife season two is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this dating reality series? Do you plan to watch season two on FOX this February?