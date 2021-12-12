Firebite: AMC+ Releases Trailer and Poster for Vampire Drama Series (Watch)

Firebite is headed to AMC+ and the streaming service has released a new trailer and the poster for the upcoming fantasy drama series. The show stars Rob Collins, Shantae Barnes-Cowan, Yael Stone, and Callan Mulvey and follows the hunt for the last vampire.

AMC+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“AMC+ released today the trailer and key art for the original vampire fantasy series Firebite, premiering Thursday, December 16 on the premium streaming bundle with new episodes to follow every Thursday. The eight-episode series takes a new spin on the vampire genre, following two Indigenous Australian hunters, Tyson (Rob Collins, Cleverman, Extraction) and Shanika (Indigenous Australian star Shantae Barnes-Cowan), on their quest to battle the last colony of vampires in the middle of the South Australian desert. The series also stars Yael Stone (Orange is the New Black) and Callan Mulvey (Avengers: End Game), amongst others. Created, directed and written by Australia’s most celebrated Indigenous auteur voice, Warwick Thornton (Samson and Delilah, Sweet Country) alongside Brendan Fletcher (Mad Bastards), with Tony Krawitz (The Tall Man, Dead Europe) joining as director, Firebite is an AMC Studios original production with See-Saw Films.

Check out a preview and new poster for Firebite below.

