Futurama: Season 8 Premiere Date Set for Hulu Animated Series (Watch)

Futurama is returning to Hulu with season eight soon! Hulu announced the return date for the animated series with the release of a trailer. The 20-episode season will air weekly on Mondays.

Starring John DiMaggio, Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman, the series was created by Matt Groening (The Simpsons). The series last aired on Comedy Central in 2013.

Hulu revealed the following about the plot of season 11 of the series in a press release:

“After a brief ten-year hiatus, Futurama has crawled triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. The ten all-new episodes of season eleven have something for everyone. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler’s litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy’s tadpoles. Meanwhile there’s a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.”

Futurama will premiere on Hulu on July 24th. Check out the Futurama season eight trailer below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Futurama this summer?