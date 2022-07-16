Gentleman Jack: Season Three? BBC in Talks to Save Series Following HBO Cancellation

Gentleman Jack may have a chance to return to the small screen for a third season. HBO canceled the series after two seasons, but BBC is wanting to continue the series. The UK network just wants a new partner to work with on the show.

Sally Wainwright, the creator of the drama, said the following about the cancellation of Gentleman Jack, per Radio Times:

“Well, I think we all are [gutted]. It’s been a bit of a surprise really because it’s been doing really well, certainly in this country. We were ready to go again, the BBC certainly [is] up for going again. I think if HBO had been up for it, there’d have been no question. It’s been a very successful show in all areas for them – it’s had fantastic reviews, it’s had a very respectable audience and on top of that it’s had an impact on the community of gay women. We have the most extraordinary fanbase, they organise all sorts of events. I think [BBC] wouldn’t want to continue with it without it having the same production values. So we would need to find another partner who would stream it globally. You know, I think all those other options are being explored at the minute given that there is a desire to go on with it amongst quite a lot of people – the BBC, Lookout Point, myself, you know.”

Starring Suranne Jones, Sophie Rundle, Timothy West, Jodhi May, Katherine Kelly, Derek Riddell, Gemma Jones, Stephanie Cole, Peter Davison, Amelia Bullmore, Vincent Franklin, Shaun Dooley, Rosie Cavaliero, Joe Armstrong, Anthony Flanagan, and George Costigan, the series follows the life of Anne Lister.

What do you think? Do you want another season of Gentleman Jack?