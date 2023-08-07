God. Family. Football.: Amazon Freevee Releases Trailer for Coming-of-Age Docuseries (Watch)

God. Family Football. arrives on Amazon Freevee next month, and the streaming service has released a trailer teasing what is to come on the coming-of-age docuseries. Six episodes were produced for the series and will be released all at once.

The Freevee series follows the lives of high school football coach Denny Duron, his team, and the town of Shreveport, Louisiana as he returns to coach at Evangel Christian Academy for the first time in 30 years.

Amazon Freevee revealed more about the docuseries in a press release.

“Amazon Freevee has released the official trailer and key art for its coming-of-age Original docuseries, God. Family. Football., following former pro football player, legendary high school football coach, and pastor Denny Duron, as he comes out of a 30-year retirement from head coaching to lead the football program he founded at Evangel Christian Academy back to national prominence. All six episodes from the docuseries will premiere exclusively on Freevee in the U.S. beginning on Friday, September 1. God. Family. Football. features the rich, diverse personal stories of Evangel’s players, coaching staff, and the broader Shreveport community, set against the dramatic backdrop of the 2022 Louisiana high school football season. With the perennial high school football powerhouse – 14 state championships in the last 20 years – coming off their worst season in school history, redemption is everyone’s goal. Pastor Denny Duron has returned to the head coaching position to lead this talented group of kids, with dreams of playing in college and the NFL, into prominence on the field, while molding them into future leaders off of it. As the team faces struggle and triumph on and off the field, they are united by coach Duron’s formula for success: “God first, family second, and football third.” “What drew me to this project and inspired me to help tell God. Family. Football.’s story of teamwork, hard work, and discipline was coach Duron’s faith-first approach to the game,” says executive producer Russell Wilson. “As the leader of Evangel Christian Academy, one of the top football programs in the country, coach Duron not only preaches but exemplifies what it means to be a winner on and off the field, and it is an honor to be able to share his lessons and legacy.” God. Family. Football. hails from Propagate and is executive produced by Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, and Drew Buckley. The series was created and executive produced by Aaron Benward of Watershed. Jared Goetz of Ascending Media Group, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson in association with Why Not You Productions, and Rob Gehring also serve as executive producers. Cliff Young, Cody Bess, Scott Brignac, Chelsea Friedland, and Matt Woolsey serve as co-executive producers.”

The preview for God. Family. Football. is below.

