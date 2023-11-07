Good Trouble, Chrissy & Dave Dine Out: Freeform Teases January Premiere Dates (Watch)

Freeform is looking ahead to January. The cable network has announced the return of Good Trouble and premiere of Chrissy & Dave Dine Out for dates in January with the release of new trailers.

Starring Cierra Ramirez, Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, Josh Pence, Bryan Craig and Booboo Stewart, Good Trouble continues the story of Marina (Ramirez) from The Fosters and the other residents of an apartment building in Los Angeles.

As for Chrissy & Dave Dine Out, the new unscripted series will have Chrissy Teigen, David Chang, and Joel Kim Booster hosting a celebrity filled dinner party at a different restaurant in each episode.

Freeform revealed more about their January premieres in a press release.

“”Chrissy & Dave Dine Out” will premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 10:00 p.m. EST. Chrissy Teigen and David Chang are cracking the restaurant scene wide open alongside Joel Kim Booster with the new series. They will take viewers to must-try restaurants in Los Angeles that are unexpected and, at times, off the beaten path. While David gets his hands dirty in the back of house with the restaurant’s chef, Chrissy and Joel will hold court in the front of house, hosting an always loose, unexpected and entertaining dinner party with undeniably delicious food and great conversation. Celebrity guests handpicked by Chrissy, David and Joel will bring laughs and unfiltered conversations, where no topic is off limits. The premiere episode will find them dining out at the wildly popular restaurant Pizzeria Bianco, where chef Chris Bianco serves up some of the best pizza in the country. Joining them as guests will be late-night host Jimmy Kimmel and his wife, writer/producer Molly McNearney. Later episodes will feature guests such as John Legend, Kumail Nanjiani, Regina Hall, Simu Liu and more. The show is executive produced by Alfred Street Industries’ Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Nan Strait, Dan Volpe, Michael Rucker and San Heng; Vox Media Studios’ Chad Mumm and Mark W. Olsen; Majordomo Media’s David Chang, Dave O’Connor, Chris Ying and Christopher Chen; Huntley Productions’ Chrissy Teigen and Tracy Stevens; and 3 Arts’ Luke Dillon. The show is directed by Anna Chai. Fan-favorite drama “Good Trouble” will return on Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 10:00 p.m. EST. The series follows the 20-something residents of Los Angeles’ The Coterie. Series star and executive producer Cierra Ramirez will go behind the camera this season as she makes her directorial debut in an upcoming episode. This season, the roommates will face their toughest obstacles yet as they’re confronted with evolving relationship challenges and new career opportunities. Through highs and lows, romance and heartbreak, The Coterie crew will lean on each other while they navigate the next stage of adulthood. The series stars Cierra Ramirez, Zuri Adele, Sherry Cola, Bryan Craig, Emma Hunton, Tommy Martinez, Josh Pence and Booboo Stewart. It is executive produced by Joanna Johnson, Christine Sacani, Greg Gugliotta, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Cierra Ramirez. Johnson also serves as showrunner.

The trailers for the return of Good Trouble and the premiere of Chrissy & Dave Dine Out are below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch these shows on Freeform in January?