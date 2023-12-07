Harlem: Season Three Renewal Set for Prime Video Comedy Series (Watch)

Harlem is returning for a third season. Prime Video has renewed the comedy series from Tracy Oliver. Season two aired on the streaming service in February.

Starring Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, Jerrie Johnson, and Tyler Leple, the series follows four friends as they live in Harlem.

Prime Video revealed more about the series’ renewal in a press release.

“Today Prime Video has revealed your favorite best girlfriends are coming back for a third season. Season three will return with the ambitious and stylish foursome continuing to navigate life while leveling up in New York’s vibrant city of Harlem. “The only thing more fun than making season 2 of Harlem was getting to travel across the country and watch it with our fans!” said Oliver. “Thanks to everyone who showed up to support and watched it at home! We’re so grateful for all the love and can’t wait to bring you an even juicier season three.” “Harlem has continued to tell outrageously hilarious stories through the perspective of these uniquely special characters. Fans can look forward to more laughs, wit, and cultural commentary from the brilliant mind of Tracy Oliver and the amazing cast, Meagan, Grace, Jerrie, and Shoniqua,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “This critically acclaimed series has been embraced by so many and it is a privilege to bring season three to our global Prime Video customers.” “Tracy Oliver has built an alluring world full of style, humor and dazzling characters, plus exceptional performances by this talented cast,” said Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television. “We’re delighted audiences are as enamored with Harlem as we are, and we can’t wait for them to experience this hilarious and memorable new season.” From writer Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip, The Blackening), Harlem is a comedy following four best girlfriends in Harlem NYC, the mecca of Black culture in America, starring Meagan Good as “Camille,” Grace Byers as “Quinn,” Shoniqua Shandai as “Angie,” Jerrie Johnson as “Tye,” and Tyler Lepley as “Ian”. In season two, after blowing up her career and disrupting her love life, Camille had to figure out how to put the pieces back together. Tye tried to figure out how to make meaningful connections while navigating a nasty divorce. Quinn sought out balance as she rode the emotional roller coaster of life, and Angie looked for luck at every turn as she tried to find her place in the world. Together, the women continued to level up into the next phase of their careers, relationships, and big city dreams. Harlem is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Paper Kite Productions. In addition to Oliver, Paper Kite’s Amy Poehler (Russian Doll) and Kim Lessing (Moxie) also serve as executive producers, alongside 3 Arts’ Dave Becky (True Story), Britt Matt (First Wives Club), and 13-time Grammy Award-winner Pharrell Williams (Hidden Figures) and Mimi Valdés (Roxanne Roxanne) from i am OTHER.”

A video announcing the renewal is below.

The Harlem queens are headed back to your screens. @HarlemOnPrime returns for a third season. 👑 pic.twitter.com/pPUTFkR5go — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) December 6, 2023

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Prime Video series? Do you plan to watch season three?