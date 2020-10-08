Killer Siblings: Season Two Renewal and Premiere Date for Oxygen Series (Video)

Killer Siblings is returning for a second season. A premiere date and trailer has also been revealed for the series. It returns next month with 12 new episodes.

Oxygen revealed more about the return of the series in a press release. Check that out below.

Oxygen, the destination for high-quality crime programming, details the jaw-dropping true-crime stories of evil, maniacal, and downright devious siblings in the season two premiere of Killer Siblings on Saturday, November 7th at 6PM ET/PT. · Each stand-alone episode spotlights some of the most amoral and calculating siblings who were caught red-handed in a web of lies. Psychologists, detectives, and investigators take viewers inside the chaos of manipulative brothers and sisters who were blinded by deceit and revenge. · As the twists and turns of each investigation unfolds, viewers will follow along as detectives capture the heinous criminals. All 12 hour-long episodes result in justice for the victim’s families. Coming up this season: · One sibling’s embezzlement of family money drives the other Hawes siblings to take revenge into their own hands. Through firsthand interviews with police officers on the case, family members, and the local DA, the episode recounts the escalated aggressions that led repugnant siblings to murder their eldest brother. · After the Fryer brothers viciously kill a group of teenagers, they kidnap and abuse a 13-year-old girl who miraculously survives. In the gripping story of a victim who puts her life on the line to find her abductors, the destructive and malevolent siblings are brought to justice. · An unscrupulous sibling coerces her brother into murdering her ex-lover. With unexpected twists and turns in the case, detectives question the multiple mysterious murders that surround the Suh family.

Killer Siblings is produced by Scott Sternberg Productions with Scott Sternberg, Matthew Watts & Kathi Watson serving as executive producers.

Check out the trailer for the new season below.

