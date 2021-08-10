La Fortuna: AMC+ Teases Stanley Tucci and Clarke Peters Series (Watch)

La Fortuna is headed to AMC+, and the streaming service has now released a teaser for the series starring Stanley Tucci and Clarke Peters. The drama follows a young diplomat who gets in over his head when he is put in charge of a big mission. The rest of the cast includes Álvaro Mel, Ana Polvorosa, T’Nia Miller, Karra Elejalde, Manolo Solo, Blanca Portillo, and Pedro Casablanc

AMC+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“AMC+ unveiled today the first official trailer for their upcoming series La Fortuna, the first television series from director Alejandro Amenábar. The international production from AMC and Movistar+ is set to debut later this winter. La Fortuna features a stellar cast headed by Stanley Tucci and Clarke Peters, Spanish actors Álvaro Mel and Ana Polvorosa, and British actress T’Nia Miller. The main cast list is rounded out by Karra Elejalde, Manolo Solo, Blanca Portillo and Pedro Casablanc, among others. In La Fortuna, Álex Ventura (Mel), a young and inexperienced diplomat, unintentionally becomes the leader of a mission that will put all his convictions to the test: to recover the sunken treasure stolen by Frank Wild (Tucci), an adventurer who travels the world plundering items of common heritage from the depths of the sea. Forming a unique team with Lucía (Polvorosa), a combative public official, and Jonas Pierce (Peters), a brilliant American lawyer with a passion for old pirate tales, Álex sets out on the adventure of a lifetime, on which he learns about the importance of love, friendship and commitment to your own beliefs. Movistar+ is producing this series which consists of six 45-minute episodes, which will premiere exclusively on Movistar+ in Spain as well as AMC+ in the United States, Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean, in conjunction with AMC Studios and MOD Pictures. International distribution is carried out by Beta Film, a strategic partner of Movistar+. Alejandro Amenábar is set direct all the episodes of the series produced by Fernando Bovaira (MOD Pictures) and Domingo Corral (Movistar+), sharing screenwriting credits with Alejandro Hernández. The series was filmed across Spain, including in the Community of Madrid, Cádiz, Guadalajara, A Coruña, Zaragoza and in the Spanish Government’s headquarters, the Palace of La Moncloa.”

Check out the trailer for La Fortuna below.

