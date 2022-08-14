Lessons in Chemistry: Apple TV+ Teases Drama Starring Brie Larson (Photos)

Lessons in Chemistry is in the works at Apple TV+ and the streaming service has released some early photos. The drama revolves around Elizabeth Zott (Brie Larson), a 1960s scientist who is fired from her job after discovering that she’s pregnant. She ends up landing a job hosting a cooking show. The rest of the cast includes Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig, Patrick Walker, Thomas Mann, Kevin Sussman, and Beau Bridges. The show will debut in 2023.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the drama in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today unveiled a first look at “Lessons in Chemistry,” and announced that production is underway on Apple Studios’ new drama series starring and executive produced by Academy Award winner Brie Larson (“Captain Marvel,” “Room”). Based on the bestselling, debut novel from author, science editor and copywriter Bonnie Garmus, “Lessons in Chemistry” will make its global debut on Apple TV+ in 2023.

Starring alongside Larson and rounding out the cast for the highly anticipated drama are:

Lewis Pullman (“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Outer Range”) as Calvin

Aja Naomi King (“How to Get Away with Murder,” “Sylvie’s Love,” “The Upside,” The Birth of a Nation”) as Harriet Slone

Stephanie Koenig (“The Flight Attendant,” “The Offer”) as Fran Frask

Patrick Walker (“Gaslit,” “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”) as Wakely

Thomas Mann (“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl”) as Boryweitz

Kevin Sussman (“The Big Bang Theory,” “The Dropout,” “Better Call Saul”) as Walter

Multi Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Beau Bridges (“Acting: The First Six Lessons,” “Homeland,” “Goliath,” “Bloodline,” “Masters of Sex,” “The Fabulous Baker Boys”) as Wilson

Set in the early 1950s, “Lessons in Chemistry” follows Elizabeth Zott (played by Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a society deeming that women belong in the domestic sphere, not the professional one. When Elizabeth finds herself pregnant, alone and fired from her lab, she musters the ingenuity only a single mother has. She accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives – and the men who are suddenly listening – a lot more than recipes … all the while craving a return to her true love: science.

“Lessons in Chemistry” is a new drama series starring and executive produced by Brie Larson.

Hailing from Apple Studios, “Lessons in Chemistry” is produced by Aggregate Films. Six-time Emmy Award nominee Lee Eisenberg (“WeCrashed,” “Little America”) serves as showrunner. The series is executive produced by Academy Award winner Brie Larson and co-executive producer Elijah Allan-Blitz of their The Great Unknown Productions; Emmy Award winner Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan (“Ozark,” “A Teacher”) executive produce for Aggregate Films; and, Academy Award nominee Susannah Grant (“Unbelievable,” “Erin Brockovich”). Natalie Sandy executive produces through Piece of Work Entertainment alongside Eisenberg. Louise Shore also serves as executive producer and Bonnie Garmus serves as co-EP.”