Manifest: Season Four; Netflix Teases Final Episodes of Drama Series

Netflix has released the first look of Manifest season four. The streaming service saved the drama last August after NBC canceled it just before the airing of the season three finale. Season four will have 20 episodes divided into two parts of 10 episodes each.

Starring Parveen Kaur, Luna Blaise, Holly Taylor, Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, Matt Long, and J.R. Ramirez, the series focuses on the survivors of a flight that returned five years after it disappeared. The mystery behind the missing time and the return of Flight 828 is the focus of the sci-fi drama.

A premiere date for Manifest season four will be announced later by Netflix. Check out the preview for the return of the series below.

