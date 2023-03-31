Mayans MC: Season Five; FX Sets Premiere Date for Final Episodes (Watch)

Mayans MC is returning soon to FX with its fifth and final season. The cable channel has announced a premiere date and released a trailer for the Sons of Anarchy spin-off’s return. There will be 10 episodes in the final year.

Starring JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Danny Pino, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, and Vincent Vargas, the series follows one man’s journey (Pardo) as a member of the Mayans motorcycle club on the California/Mexico border. He has worked his way up to the charter’s president during the series’s five-season run.

FX revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

FX’s Mayans M.C., the gritty biker drama set on the Cali/Mexi border, will premiere its fifth and final season on Wednesday, May 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX, and streaming the next day on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes of the 10-episode final season, with one new episode each following week. The series will be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. Mayans M.C. follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo), president of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Once a golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ has now risen to lead his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) and the Santo Padre M.C. in a bloody war against their rival Sons of Anarchy. Defending the California territory and patch begins to claim lives within the club and causes strain between EZ and Angel – as one brother devotes himself to the club and the other to family. Felipe (Edward James Olmos) attempts to heal these fractured bonds for the future of the Reyes family. JR Bourne, Danny Pino, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, Vincent Vargas, Gino Vento, Emily Tosta and Vanessa Giselle also star in Mayans M.C. Mayans M.C. was co-created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. The series is executive produced by James and Sutter. The series is produced by 20th Television and FX Productions.

Check out the trailer for Mayans MC season five below.

