Naked and Afraid: Season 17 Premiere Date Set for Discovery Channel’s Survival Series (Watch)

Naked and Afraid is returning next month with its 17th season. Discovery Channel announced the premiere date for the season with the release of a trailer.

The season will begin in South Africa, with the survival action moving to Columbia later as contestants will do their best to survive in the wilderness for up to 21 days without easy access to food or shelter.

Discovery Channel revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Man-eating crocodiles, aggressive hippos and toxic frogs await a new group of survivalists when NAKED AND AFRAID debuts Sunday, February 18 at 8PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel. Throughout the series, the participants must overcome their personal struggles and face the raw brutality of nature without easy access to food, water or clothing. In the premiere episode, a hunter and a farmer pool their knowledge as they attempt to survive 21 days in South Africa. But when the wildlife proves too stealthy to hunt, the survivalists take a life-threatening risk for food. Later this season, two veteran fan-favorite survivalists return to mentor two newcomers in an all-women tribe’s challenge in Colombia; a pair of Naked and Afraid critics use their armchair survival knowledge to attempt to make it through a 14-day fan challenge; and a survivalist must cope with menstruation in the middle of the African bush. Scarce food resources and mosquito-infested tropics are just the beginning of what lies ahead for these survivalists. In addition to watching NAKED AND AFRAID on Discovery, viewers can join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #NakedAndAfraid and following Naked and Afraid on Facebook, X, and Instagram. NAKED AND AFRAID is produced for Discovery Channel by Renegade 83, a division of Lionsgate’s Alternative Television group.”

The trailer for Naked and Afraid season 17 is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Discovery Channel series? Do you plan to watch the upcoming season?