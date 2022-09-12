Panhandle: Spectrum Originals Releases Trailer for Agoraphobic Detective Series (Watch)

Panhandle is arriving on Spectrum Originals later this month. Starring Luke Kirby, the series follows an agoraphobic detective.

Spectrum Originals revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Panhandle pairs an eccentric, agoraphobic arm-chair detective “Bell Prescott” (Luke Kirby) with a reluctant traffic cop “Cammie Lorde” (Tiana Okoye) in a series that showcases community, connection, and yes, only-in-Florida characters. When a dead body winds up on Prescott’s doorstep, he and Cammie are forced to wrestle with personal demons, some shocking twists and a few Florida gators on their journey to heal themselves and their small Florida town. The first two episodes premiere exclusively on Spectrum (available on-demand, free and without ads) on Monday, September 26. New episodes will continue dropping each Monday.”

Check out the trailer for Panhandle below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Panhandle on Spectrum Originals later this month?