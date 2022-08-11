Pennyworth: Season Three; Batman Prequel Series Gets New Title on HBO Max (Watch)

Get ready to see more of the early days of Batman’s butler in season three of Pennyworth, which now has a new title – Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler. A trailer has been released, and an October premiere date has been set for the return of the series.

Jack Bannon, Ben Aldridge, Emma Paetz, Paloma Faith, Ryan Fletcher, Dorothy Atkinson, Ramon Tikaram, Harriet Slater, and Simon Manyonda star in the DC superhero series, which follows the lives of the Wayne family before Bruce was born.

HBO Max revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Season three of the hit DC series, PENNYWORTH: THE ORIGIN OF BATMAN’S BUTLER, from Warner Bros. Television, debuts this October on HBO Max as a Max Original. Logline: The DC origin series PENNYWORTH: THE ORIGIN OF BATMAN’S BUTLER follows Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), a former British SAS soldier, who forms a security company in 1960s London and goes to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) and his wife Martha (Emma Paetz), before they become Bruce Wayne’s parents. Season three of the psychological thriller begins after a five-year time jump: the civil war is over, and a cultural revolution has changed the world for better or worse – ushering in a new age of Super Heroes and Supervillains.”

Check out the trailer for Pennyworth season three below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Pennyworth to HBO Max?