Poker Face: Peacock Announces Premiere of Mystery-of-the-Week Series and 37 Guest Stars (Watch)

Poker Face is coming soon to Peacock, and the streaming service has announced the premiere date of the new mystery-of-the-week series. Viewers will see 37 guest stars appear on the series. The series will follow Charlie (Natasha Lyonne) who has an “extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying.” Fans will see four episodes on January 26th. The six remaining episodes will air on Thursdays.

The list of guest stars set to appear on the series includes Adrien Brody, Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Michael Hall, Charles Melton, Chelsea Frei, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Colton Ryan, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Leslie Silva, Lil Rel Howery, Luis Guzmán, Megan Suri, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, Nick Nolte, Reed Birney, Rhea Perlman, Ron Perlman, Rowan Blanchard, S. Epatha Merkerson, Shane Paul McGhie, Simon Helberg, Stephanie Hsu, Tim Blake Nelson, and Tim Meadows.

Peacock revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Poker Face is streaming January 26th on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3Vloyof Synopsis: Poker Face is a 10-episode “mystery-of-the-week” series following Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve. From Creative Mastermind Rian Johnson and Starring Emmy(R) Nominee Natasha Lyonne, POKER FACE Premieres Exclusively On Peacock January 26 with Four Episodes, Followed By a New Episode Streaming Thursdays. A NOTE FROM RIAN JOHNSON (CREATOR / WRITER / DIRECTOR / EXECUTIVE PRODUCER) & NATASHA LYONNE (STAR / EXECUTIVE PRODUCER) Never underestimate the power of a good dinner conversation between friends. What started as a discussion over steak frites about detective shows and what made them such a reliable pleasure – the exploration of little worlds within each new setting, the guest stars playing killers and victims, and most importantly, a scrappy protagonist you were always ready to kick back with and see win – ultimately resulted in the creation of Charlie, the driving force behind POKER FACE. We invite you to follow Charlie on a cross-country road trip as she meets a rogue’s gallery of characters and avenges a new injustice each episode, armed with little more than her uncanny ability to detect lies and a genuine appreciation for her fellow humans (and the occasional dog). Now please leave the overthinking to Rian, who has masterfully crafted ten self-contained puzzles for Charlie to solve. Just jump in the back of her ’69 Plymouth Barracuda and enjoy the ride. Thanks, Rian and Natasha

Check out a preview of Poker Face below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Poker Face on Peacock?