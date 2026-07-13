Press Your Luck: Season Seven Ratings

That “adorable” little Whammy is back for more. The sixth season of Press Your Luck was made up of 16 episodes and ABC opted to air them over two summers. This time around, it appears that the network ordered just eight episodes this time and they were filmed over just three days in April. It sounds like the production company has gotten very efficient in how they film episodes so, that may be a good sign that the network will keep the series on the air. Will Press Your Luck be cancelled or renewed for season eight? Stay tuned.

A primetime game show, the Press Your Luck TV series is a revival of the 1980s daytime series. Hosted by Elizabeth Banks, the show features contestants squaring off to answer questions in a game of wits, strategy, and high stakes. During each game, three contestants compete against each other by answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, who could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant moves on to the bonus round to face the WHAMMY in a final battle for the chance to win a million dollars.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

7/13 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

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For comparisons: Season six of Press Your Luck on ABC averaged a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.52 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.

TV SHOW STATUS As of July 14, 2026, Press Your Luck has not been cancelled or renewed for an eighth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the Press Your Luck TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for an eighth season?