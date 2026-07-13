Celebrity Family Feud: Season 12 Ratings

The Celebrity Family Feud series has returned for another summer run. The show’s ratings were up in season 11 while most other ABC series’ numbers fell year-over-year. Could they rise even higher this time around? Will Celebrity Family Feud be cancelled or renewed for season 13? Stay tuned.

A primetime game show, the Celebrity Family Feud TV series is hosted by comedian Steve Harvey. Just as in the original Family Feud series, families try to guess the most popular answers to surveys of 100 members of a past studio audience. The difference is, in this celebrity version, they’re playing for up to $25,000 for charities. Matchups in season 12 include AFC Champions (Ray Lewis Jr., Terrell Suggs, Hines Ward, Melvin Blount and Rodney Harrison) vs. NFC Champions (Michael Singletary, Isaac Bruce, Landon Dickerson, Amani Toomer and Milton Williams); Team USA Women’s Hockey (Laila Edwards, Hilary Knight, Hannah Bilka, Cayla Barnes and Caroline Harvey) vs. Team USA Men’s Hockey (Griffin LaMarre, Jack Wallace, Declan Farmer, Connor Hellebuyck and Dylan Larkin); American Idol Men (David Archuleta, Clay Aiken, Ruben Studdard, Jamal Roberts and David Cook) vs. American Idol Women (Kellie Pickler, Lauren Spencer Smith, Abi Carter, Maddie Poppe and Pia Toscano); Julie Bowen vs. Yvette Nicole Brown; Chris O’Donnell vs. Wayne Brady; Nicole Byer vs. Margaret Cho; Dave Portnoy and Barstool Sports vs. Cooper Flagg; Steve Aoki vs. Joel Kim Booster; 2 Chainz vs. Eric André; Zac Brown and Kendra Scott vs. Mickey Guyton; Sheila E. vs. En Vogue; Kathy Hilton vs. Da Brat; Bow Wow vs. Rickey Smiley and his morning show family; and Lisa Lisa vs. Taylor Dayne.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

7/13 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

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For comparisons: Season 11 of Celebrity Family Feud on ABC averaged a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.60 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS As of July 14, 2026, Celebrity Family Feud has not been cancelled or renewed for a 13th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the Celebrity Family Feud TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 13th season?