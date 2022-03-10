Pretty Hard Cases: Season Two Premiere Date Announced for IMDb TV Cop Drama (Watch)

A second season of Pretty Hard Cases is coming to IMDb TV. The streaming service has announced a pick-up and premiere date for season two of the buddy cop drama. The second season began airing on CBC Television in Canada in January.

Starring Meredith MacNeill, Adrienne C. Moore, Tara Strong, Karen Robinson, Dean McDermott, Al Mukadam, Percy Hynes White, and Katie Douglas, the series follows a pair of female detectives (MacNeill and Moore) as they solve cases.

IMDb TV revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“IMDb TV announced the Season Two pickup of buddy-cop drama Pretty Hard Cases. In the second season, female detectives Samantha Wazowski (Meredith MacNeill, Baroness Von Sketch Show) and Kelly Duff (Adrienne C. Moore, Orange Is the New Black) are back and in brand new territory, both at work and in their personal lives. As official partners in the Guns & Gangs Unit, Sam and Kelly have never been better at blending their different skills to get the job done – whether they’re solving a crime in the community or tackling systemic corruption within the force. Season Two of Pretty Hard Cases premieres Friday, April 22 on IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service. At home, Sam and Kelly are trying to leave their baggage behind. Facing an empty nest, Sam finally has the time to focus on her love life as she pursues a relationship with Naz. But with her mother’s unexpected return home, can Sam overcome her insecurities long enough to let Naz in? Meanwhile, as Kelly is thinking about what she wants her future to look like, she’s caught off guard when an ex she has conflicting feelings about comes back into her life. Will this reunion be the push she needs to finally overcome her trust issues? At work, Sam and Kelly find themselves up against a new-age gang that doesn’t operate by the same old rules, leaving Sam and Kelly to put their lives on the line as they attempt the riskiest takedown of their careers. Pretty Hard Cases, which has been nominated for 11 Canadian Screen Awards, stars Meredith MacNeill, Adrienne C. Moore, Karen Robinson, Al Mukadam, Daren A. Herbert, Percy Hynes White, Katie Douglas, Sonja Smits, K.C. Collins, Ben Bass, and Charlotte Sullivan.”

Check out a trailer for Pretty Hard Cases season two below.

