Promised Land: ABC Teases New Family Drama Series, Additional Casting Announced (Watch)

Promised Land is coming to ABC later this month, and the network released a new teaser for the family drama. Starring John Ortiz, Cecilia Suárez, Augusto Aguilera, Christina Ochoa, Mariel Molino, Tonatiuh, Andres Velez, Katya Martín, and Rolando Chusan, the series follows two powerful Latinx families vying for wealth in Sonoma Valley.

ABC revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“The first two episodes of the new family drama Promised Land will be available on Hulu the day after the series premiere on ABC, marking the first time ABC programming will be released on Hulu before debuting on the network. Promised Land, an epic, generation-spanning drama about a Latinx family vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley, premieres MONDAY, JAN. 24 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. The series stars John Ortiz as Joe Sandoval, Cecilia Suárez as Lettie Sandoval, Augusto Aguilera as Mateo Flores, Christina Ochoa as Veronica Sandoval, Mariel Molino as Carmen Sandoval, Tonatiuh as Antonio Sandoval, Andres Velez as Carlos Rincón, Katya Martín as Juana Sánchez, Rolando Chusan as Billy Rincón and Bellamy Young as Margaret Honeycroft. Promised Land is written and executive produced by Matt Lopez. Adam Kolbrenner and Maggie Malina also serve as executive producers. Executive producer Michael Cuesta directed the pilot episode. The series is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.”

In addition, Deadline reports that several additions have been made to the cast of the drama. Yul Vazquez, Julio Macias, Ariana Guerra, Kerri Medders, Tom Amandes, Natalia del Riego, and Miguel Angel Garcia will appear in recurring roles. The following was revealed about the additions:

“Vazquez plays Father Ramos. A Catholic priest, Father Ramos has compassion and good humor tinged with a certain world-weariness. Apparently just another man of God, he knows quite a few secrets about the Sandoval family. Garcia portrays Junior, the youngest child of the Sandoval family, and the most erratic. His siblings think he can be trusted with little or nothing, but his father Joe, the family patriarch, still holds out hope and a special affection for his troubled son. Amandes is O.M. Honeycroft. An intimidating, all-powerful presence, he’s a successful businessman who isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty — after all, it’s the soil and its fruit that made him rich. Guerra plays Rosa. Fueled by dreams of becoming a nurse in her new home of California, she doesn’t give up on her dreams even as her circumstances become increasingly grim. Medders plays Young Margaret, the ambitious, beautiful daughter of O.M. Honeycroft, the wealthy owner of the Honeycroft Estate. Del Riego portrays Daniela, a new employee at the home of the Sandoval family, and an undocumented immigrant. Macias plays Javier, the newly hired General Manager at the Heritage House Vineyard, son of the vineyard’s now-retired foreman.”

Check out the teaser for Promised Land below. The series arrives on January 24th.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Promised Land on ABC later this month?