Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story: Netflix Sets Premiere and Releases Teaser (Watch)

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is coming soon to Netflix. The streaming service announced the premiere date of the historical drama with the release of a teaser trailer and photos for the series. Six episodes are planned for the drama which arrives on May 4th.

Starring Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, India Amarteifio, Michelle Fairley, Corey Mylchreest, Arsema Thomas, Sam Clemmett, Freddie Dennis, Richard Cunningham, Tunji Kasim, Rob Maloney, Cyril Nri, and Hugh Sachs, the series follows the early days of Queen Charlotte from Bridgerton.

Netflix revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“A love story that changed the world. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, streaming May 4 only on Netflix. Save the date. Today, Netflix and Shondaland hosted a global event for Bridgerton universe super fans ahead of the upcoming launch of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. During the event Creator and Executive Producer Shonda Rhimes revealed the May 4, 2023 premiere date and a first look at new footage for the highly anticipated six-episode limited series. A panel discussion with Shonda Rhimes along with cast members Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), India Amarteifio (Young Queen Charlotte), Corey Mylchreest (Young King George), Arsema Thomas (Young Lady Danbury) as well as taped appearances with Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury) and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton) included a conversation about what to expect from the series, how it relates to the Bridgerton universe, the themes it delves into for these beloved characters and how the actors drew inspiration for their roles. Fans were also rewarded with never before seen clips of the series and a surprise reveal of the first teaser. Additionally, Golda Rosheuvel revealed that this Spring, Her Majesty will bring The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience to New York City. Co-produced by Netflix, Shondaland, and Fever, the waitlist is now open and guests can register and learn more about the ball at the link here. Logline: Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.”

Check out the teaser trailer and more photos for the new series below.

