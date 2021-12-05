Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Season Two Trailer and Premiere Date Released by Disney Channel (Watch)

Secrets of Sulphur Springs has its return date. Disney Channel has set a premiere date for season two of the series for January. Starring Madeleine McGraw, Landon Gordon, Kelly Frye, Preston Oliver, Josh Brattan, Kyliegh Curran, and Elle Graham, the mystery series follows a pair as they uncover secrets about the Tremont Hotel. The network renewed the series in April.

Disney Channelrevealed more about the upcoming season in a press release.

“Disney Channel will kick off 2022 with an adventure-filled season two premiere event for Secrets of Sulphur Springs. On FRIDAY, JAN. 14, beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST, viewers will enjoy two back-to-back episodes of the popular time-travel adventure series centered around the mysterious Tremont Hotel, with new episodes every Friday on Disney Channel. An initial batch of episodes will also be rolled out on Disney+ and the MVPD VOD platforms around the linear launch. In season two of Secrets of Sulphur Springs, Griffin and Harper unravel new mysteries about The Tremont, and Harper follows the real ghost back to the 1930s to learn more about her family’s deep-seated connection to the hotel. When the power source to the time machine is unintentionally taken and the portal disappears, Harper becomes trapped in the past with her great-uncle Sam and great-great-grandfather Elijah, while her great-grandmother Daisy is left to navigate the present. With help from Savannah from her new life in 1962, the friends attempt to fix the time machine and bring back the portal before it’s too late and their lives are forever changed. Returning for season two are series regulars Preston Oliver (This Is Us) as Griffin Campbell; Kyliegh Curran (Doctor Sleep) as Harper Dunn as well as Harper’s great-grandmother, Daisy Tremont; Elle Graham (Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret) as Savannah; Josh Braaten (American Horror Story) as Griffin’s father, Ben Campbell; Kelly Frye (“Criminal Minds”) as Griffin’s mother, Sarah Campbell; Landon Gordon (Coop and Cami Ask the World) as Griffin’s younger brother and Zoey’s twin, Wyatt Campbell; Madeleine McGraw (Toy Story 4) as Zoey Campbell; and Diandra Lyle (American Woman) as Harper’s mother, Jess Dunn. Recurring stars this season include newcomer Johari Washington as Topher Dunn, Harper’s brother; Ethan Hutchison (Queen Sugar) as young Sam Tremont, Harper’s great-uncle as seen in the 1930s; Eugene Byrd (Bones) as adult Sam Tremont, as seen in the 1960s; Kenneisha Thompson (Radiant) as Grace Tremont, Harper’s great-great-grandmother; and Robert Manning Jr. (Person of Interest) as Elijah Tremont, Harper’s great-great-grandfather. Secrets of Sulphur Springs is from creator, writer and executive producer Tracey Thomson (“The Young and the Restless”). Charles Pratt Jr. (“STAR”) also serves as showrunner and executive producer. The Disney Branded Television series is produced by Gwave Productions, LLC.”

Check out the new poster and trailer teasing Secrets of Sulpher Springs season two below.

