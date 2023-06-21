Menu

Solar Opposites: Season Four; Dan Stevens Replaces Justin Roiland in Hulu Animated Series (Watch)

by Regina Avalos,

Dan Stevens joins Solar Opposites TV Show on Hulu

(Photo by: ChinaImages/Depositphotos)

Solar Opposites returns for its fourth season this summer, and it’s been revealed that the Hulu animated series will now feature the voice of Dan Stevens in the lead role. The British actor replaces co-creator Justin Roiland as Korvo, a grouchy alien who claims to hate Earth, per THR.

Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, and Mary Mack also star in the animated series, which follows four aliens who crash onto Earth after fleeing their homeworld. The show was also created by Mike McMahan (Star Trek: Lower Decks)

Roiland is being replaced on the Hulu series following his legal troubles earlier this year. After his arrest for domestic violence charges, Hulu and Adult Swim cut ties with him. The charges were later dropped due to a lack of evidence, but his connection to Solar Opposites and Rick and Morty was severed.

Warner Bros. Discovery is looking for someone to take over the voices played by Roiland in Rick and Morty. He was the sole voice of the two title characters, but they may be performed by two actors moving forward.

All 11 episodes of the fourth season of  Solar Opposites arrive on August 14th. Check out a clip teasing the Stevens’ addition and the new season below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Solar Opposites? Do you plan to watch season four later this summer?

