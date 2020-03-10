Songland: Season Two Guest Artists Revealed by NBC (Video)

Get ready for a new season of Songland! Season two will arrive in April on NBC, and the recording artists hunting for their next big hit have now been revealed.

“NBC’s groundbreaking songwriting series Songland will return for a second season on Monday, April 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The series features a panel of the most sought-after songwriter/producers in music – Ester Dean, Shane McAnally and Ryan Tedder. Each week a superstar guest recording artist will come to Songland in search of their next hit song. Today NBC announced the full list of guest recording artists who will be featured on season two of the show, including Boyz II Men, Florida Georgia Line, Luis Fonsi, H.E.R., Lady Antebellum, Martina McBride, Julia Michaels, Ben Platt, Bebe Rexha and Usher.

