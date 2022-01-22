Star Trek: Picard: Season Two; Paramount+ Gives First Look at Return of Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan (Watch)

Star Trek: Picard returns for its second season next month, and now fans are being given their first look at the return of Guinan on the sci-fi series. She appeared alongside Sir Patrick Stewart in Star Trek: The Next Generation. Stewart returned for Picard, and he was joined by Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway, Brent Spinder, and Evan Evagora. John de Lancie is also returning as Q for season two.

Episodes for season three of the sci-fi are currently being filmed. A premiere date will be announced after season two wraps.

Paramount+ revealed more about the upcoming season of Star Trek: Picard in a press release.

“Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today revealed the official trailer for season two of its hit original series STAR TREK: PICARD. Season two of STAR TREK: PICARD will premiere on Thursday, March 3, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S. Following the premiere, new episodes of the 10-episode-long second season will drop weekly on Thursdays. In addition, the trailer unveils a first look at Academy Award winner Whoopi Goldberg, reprising her beloved role as Guinan from “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” Season two of STAR TREK: PICARD takes the legendary Jean-Luc Picard and his crew on a bold and exciting new journey: into the past. Picard must enlist friends both old and new to confront the perils of 21st century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy’s future – and face the ultimate trial from one of his greatest foes. STAR TREK: PICARD features Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For season two, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas serve as co-showrunners for season two. STAR TREK: PICARD season two cast members include Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Orla Brady, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera and Brent Spiner. This season’s cast also includes Annie Wersching and special guest stars Whoopi Goldberg and John de Lancie.”

Check out the trailer and new poster for Star Trek: Picard season two below.

