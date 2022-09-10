Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season Two Teased, Carol Kane Joins Paramount+ Series (Watch)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has a new face joining its cast for season two. Carol Kane will appear in season two in a recurring as Pelia. The season will also see Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries) join the series as James T. Kirk. A new teaser was also released.

Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Babs Olusanmokun, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Jess Bush, Melissa Navia, and Bruce Horak star in the series which is a prequel to the original Star Trek.

Paramount+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Paramount+ today debuted a first look clip from season two of its hit original series STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS at today’s global live-streamed “Star Trek Day” celebration. It was also announced during the ceremony that Academy Award nominee Carol Kane will join season two of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS with a recurring role as Pelia. Highly educated and intelligent, this engineer suffers no fools. Pelia solves problems calmly and brusquely, thanks to her many years of experience. The STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS conversation at the “Star Trek Day” celebration featured cast members Rebecca Romijn, Celia Rose Gooding, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Melissa Navia and Babs Olusanmokun. This year’s “Star Trek Day” celebration is available for fans to live-stream worldwide for free at StarTrek.com/Day and on YouTube (Paramount+ and Star Trek Official pages), Facebook (@StarTrek), Twitter (@StarTrekonPPlus) and TikTok (@ParamountPlus). It is available to stream for free in the U.S. only on Paramount+’s Twitch page. After the initial airing, the conversation portions of the event will be available on-demand on Paramount+. STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series features fan favorites from season two of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY: Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series follows Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga and Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas. STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. The series is created by Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, who also serve as executive producers along with Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth and Aaron Baiers. Season one of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, which debuted to critical acclaim earlier this year, is currently available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., U.K., Latin America, Australia, and South Korea, and airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada. It will also stream exclusively on Paramount+ in Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria later this year. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.”

Check out the trailer for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season two below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see season two of this Star Trek series?