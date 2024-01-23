Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season Three; Disney+ Releases Final Season Poster, Episode Titles, and Trailer (Watch)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch has a premiere date for its third and final season. The series will return with the first three episodes of the 15-episode season next month.

Featuring the voices of Dee Bradley Baker, Michelle Ang, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Jimmi Simpson, Noshir Dalal, and Wanda Sykes, the series is a sequel to The Clone Wars and follows Clone Force 99 on their adventures.

Disney+ revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Disney+ has released the highly anticipated trailer and teaser poster for the final season of acclaimed Lucasfilm Animation series “Star Wars: The Bad Batch.” This is the third season of the critically acclaimed animated series, which is a fan-favorite spinoff from the Emmy(R) award-winning series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.” In the epic final season of “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” the Batch will have their limits tested in the fight to reunite with Omega as she faces challenges of her own inside a remote Imperial science lab. With the group fractured and facing threats from all directions, they will have to seek out unexpected allies, embark on dangerous missions, and muster everything they have learned to free themselves from the Empire. “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” showcases a talented voice cast, including Dee Bradley Baker (“American Dad!”), Michelle Ang (“Fear the Walking Dead: Flight 462”), Keisha Castle-Hughes (“Whale Rider”), Jimmi Simpson (“Westworld”), Noshir Dalal (“It’s Pony”) and Wanda Sykes (“The Upshaws”). “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” is executive produced by Dave Filoni (“Ahsoka,” “The Mandalorian”), Athena Portillo (“Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” “Star Wars Rebels”), Brad Rau (“Star Wars Rebels,” “Star Wars Resistance”), Jennifer Corbett (“Star Wars Resistance,” “NCIS”) and Carrie Beck (“Ahsoka,” “The Mandalorian”), with Josh Rimes (“Star Wars Resistance,” “Star Wars: Visions”) as co-executive producer and Alex Spotswood (“Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” “Star Wars Rebels”) as senior producer. Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett as head writer. “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” debuts with the first three episodes on Wednesday, February 21, exclusively on Disney+. Season 3 Episode Schedule:

2/21: Episode 301 “Confined,” Episode 302 “Paths Unknown,” Episode 303 “Shadows of Tantiss” (debut)

2/28: Episode 304 “A Different Approach”

3/6: Episode 305 “The Return”

3/13: Episode 306 “Infiltration” & Episode 307 “Extraction”

3/20: Episode 308 “Bad Territory”

3/27: Episode 309 “The Harbinger”

4/3: Episode 310 “Identity Crisis” & Episode 311 “Point of No Return”

4/10: Episode 312 “Juggernaut”

4/17: Episode 313 “Into the Breach”

4/24: Episode 314 “Flash Strike”

5/1: Episode 315 “The Cavalry Has Arrived” (finale)

The trailer and new poster for Star Wars: The Bad Batch are below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Star Wars series? Are you sad to see it end?