Starstruck: Season Three; Max Releases Trailer for Romantic Comedy Series’ Return (Watch)

Starstruck is returning soon to Max! The streaming service announced that the series will return in September with the release of a trailer. Created by Rose Matafeo, viewers will see all six episodes for season two arrive together.

Starring Matafeo, Nikesh Patel, Emma Sidi, Sindhu Vee, and Minnie Driver, the romantic comedy follows a twenty-something woman from New Zealand living in London who sees her life changed after a one-night stand with a celebrity. Season three will have Jessie (Matafeo) navigating life and figuring out what she wants as a single woman.

Max revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Still living in London and working at the local cinema, Jessie (Rose Matafeo) explores a new single life after parting ways with film star Tom (Nikesh Patel). Two years after the breakup, Jessie navigates the pressures of adulthood and is confronted with the consequences of her own choices as her friends move on to the next stages in their lives, while Jessie is left questioning what she is really looking for. Co-produced by BBC Three and BAFTA nominated comedian, writer, star, and director Rose Matafeo, Max Original comedy series STARSTRUCK will debut with all six episodes on September 28.”

The trailer for Starstruck season three is below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of this Max comedy series?