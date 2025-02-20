Sunday TV Ratings: Tracker, Grimsburg, SNL50: The Anniversary Special, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Shifting Gears

Sunday, February 16, 2025 ratings — New episodes: 60 Minutes, Tracker, Watson, The Equalizer, Family Guy, and Grimsburg. Specials: SNL50: The Anniversary Special Red Carpet, SNL50: The Anniversary Special, and Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby. Sports: NASCAR Daytona 500. Reruns: America’s Funniest Home Videos, Shifting Gears, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and Next Level Chef.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, streaming, or something else?