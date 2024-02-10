Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Paramount+ Reveals First Look at New Animated Series (Watch)

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is coming soon to Paramount+, and the streaming service has released the first images and teaser trailer for the new animated series.

Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon are returning to voice the turtles, with Ayo Edebiri returning to voice April O’Neil.

Paramount+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Cowabunga, dude! Paramount+ today debuted a teaser for the upcoming original 2D animated series TALES OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES. The series is produced by Nickelodeon Animation and Seth Rogen’s Point Grey Pictures, who​ brought audiences last summer’s smash-hit Paramount Pictures film, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. TALES OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES will premiere this summer exclusively on Paramount+. In addition to the new series, stream all things Turtles on Paramount+. From the universe of the Mutant Mayhem film, the all-new Paramount+ original series explores the adventures of everyone’s favorite pizza-loving heroes as they emerge from the sewers onto the streets of NYC. Leo, Raph, Donnie and Mikey are faced with new threats and team up with old allies to survive both teenage life and villains lurking in the shadows of the Big Apple. Reprising their roles from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, the series features Micah Abbey (Cousins for Life) as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. (THE CHI) as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu (The Walking Dead: World Beyond) as Leonardo, Brady Noon (Family Switch) as Raphael and Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) as April O’Neil. Additional casting will soon be announced. From Nickelodeon Animation and Point Grey Pictures, TALES OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES is executive produced by Chris Yost (The Mandalorian, Thor: Ragnarok) and Alan Wan (Blue Eye Samurai, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles [2012 Series]). Production is overseen for Nickelodeon by Claudia Spinelli, Senior Vice President of Big Kids Animation and Nikki Price, Director of Development and Executive in Charge of Production.”

The teaser and more photos from Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are below.

