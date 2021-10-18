Temple: Season Two of Mark Strong Crime Series Coming to Spectrum Originals (Watch)

Temple is returning soon to Spectrum Originals for its second season. The Mark Strong crime drama is returning on November 1st and a trailer has been released. All seven episodes of the season will arrive on that date.

Carice van Houten, Daniel Mays, Lily Newmark, Ryan McKen and Tobi King Bakare, Rhys Ifans, Michael Smiley, Ruthxjiah Bellenea, Mandeep Dhillon, Jamie Michie, Will Keen, and Gbemisola Ikumelo are also a part of the cast.

Spectrum Originals revealed more about the return of the Temple series in a press release.

“TEMPLE named one of the “Best Shows of 2020” by the New York Times, makes its thrilling return to Spectrum On Demand when all seven episodes of the crime series drops ad-free on Monday, November 1. Season One Temple was ranked #1 in unique VOD HHs and #1 in overall VOD usage (HBO’s The Undoing was #2) for its first 15 weeks on Spectrum (through February 27, 2021). “We are delighted to be back on Spectrum with Season 2 of TEMPLE,” said Strong. “This time we take viewers on a white-knuckle ride above ground where events spin dangerously out of control and Daniel is forced into an unholy alliance with an unusual medical fixer played by the inimitable Rhys Ifans.” Strong plays the brilliant but haunted surgeon, Daniel Milton, who sacrificed everything for love in Season 1 when he opened an illegal medical clinic in the network of tunnels beneath London’s Temple subway station with hopes of healing his wife Beth (Catherine McCormack) with experimental treatments. But when word of the clinic started to spread among outcasts and the criminal underworld, Daniel became entrenched in dangerous battles between life and death, which continues throughout Season 2 as he tumbles deeper and deeper into the hole he’s dug for himself. As he’s faced with larger than life decisions, the choices he makes will define him forever – for better or for worse.”

Check out the trailer for Temple season two below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Temple next month?