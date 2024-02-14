The Baxters: Prime Video Previews New Series Starring Roma Downey and Ted McGinley (Watch)

The Baxters has a premiere date. Prime Video announced the arrival date for the new family drama with the release of a preview. Ten episodes were produced for season one.

Starring Roma Downey, Ted McGinley, Ali Cobrin, Masey McLain, Josh Plasse, Cassidy Gifford, Reilly Anspaugh, Emily Peterson, and Brandon Hirsch, the series, based on the novel series by Karen Kingsbury, follows the lives of Elizabeth and John with their five adult children. Season one will feature guest-starring appearances by Kathie Lee Gifford, Jake Allyn, Damien Leake, and Orel De La Mota.

Prime Video revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Today, Prime Video announced that the family drama series The Baxters will premiere on the streaming service March 28 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The announcement was made in conjunction with the unveiling of an exclusive clip and teaser art. The series stars and is executive produced by actress, producer, and New York Times best-selling author Roma Downey as the family matriarch, Elizabeth Baxter. Also starring is Ted McGinley (Shrinking, Married… with Children) as John Baxter. Season One of the series consists of ten episodes. Based on the worldwide #1 New York Times Best-selling book series by Karen Kingsbury, The Baxters is a riveting family drama that follows Elizabeth (Downey) and John Baxter (McGinley) and their five adult children. Season One of The Baxters centers on Elizabeth and John’s daughter, Kari (Ali Cobrin), who learns the shocking truth that her professor husband, Tim (Brandon Hirsch), has been secretly having an affair with one of his college students. As her relationship is tested, Kari must seek comfort in her faith and family to discover if love is truly a choice and if her marriage can be redeemed. In this deeply moving faith-based journey, The Baxters must come together as a family to work through the challenges of life. In addition to Downey, McGinley, Cobrin, and Hirsch, Season One stars Masey McLain (On Fire, I’m Not Ashamed), Josh Plasse (iCarly), Cassidy Gifford (God’s Not Dead, The Gallows), Reilly Anspaugh (Chauncey, Ramen), and Emily Peterson (Sirens, Chicago P.D.). Joining the previously announced cast are guest stars Kathie Lee Gifford (The Today Show, The Way) as Lillian Ashford, Jake Allyn (Ride, The Quad) as Ryan Taylor, Damien Leake (Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living, The Great Debaters) as Pastor Mark, and Orel De La Mota (Titans, Minx) as Landon Blake. The Baxters is produced by LightWorkers Media, Will Packer Media, and Haven Entertainment. Jessie Rosen serves as showrunner and executive producer. Joining Roma Downey and Rosen as executive producers for Season One of the series are Will Packer, Kevin Mann, Brendan Bragg, and Jaime Primak Sullivan. Karen Kingsbury and Rick Christian are consulting producers.”

The preview for The Baxters is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new Prime Video next month?