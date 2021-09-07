The Croods: Family Tree: New Animated Series Coming to Hulu & Peacock (Watch)

The Croods are returning for more adventures in a new animated series, The Croods: Family Tree. The series will air on both Hulu and Peacock later this month.

Kelly Marie Tran is returning to voice her character Dawn, and she will be joined by Amy Landecker, Mark Banker, and Todd Grimes.

Hulu revealed more about the upcoming animated series in a press release.

“DreamWorks Animation announced today The Croods: Family Tree series, inspired by the hit film The Croods: A New Age, premieres on Peacock and Hulu September 23. The Croods: Family Tree continues the ever-evolving story of the Croods and the Bettermans as they learn to live together on the most idyllic farm in prehistory. The journey from sparring rivals to unlikely friends is fraught with hilarious misadventures as the two families slowly overcome their differences to turn a tree house divided into a tree home united. Kelly Marie Tran returns as the voice of “Dawn” alongside new addition Amy Landecker as “Ugga.” Mark Banker (Go, Dog. Go!) and Todd Grimes (The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants) serve as executive producers.

Check out a preview for The Croods: Family Tree below.

