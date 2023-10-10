The Crown: Sixth and Final Season to Be Released by Netflix in Two Parts (Watch)

The Crown is returning soon for its sixth and final season. Netflix announced the season’s premiere date with the release of a trailer. The season will air in two parts released a month apart. The first part of four episodes arrives on November 16th. Six additional episodes arrive in November.

The Crown, which shows the life of Queen Elizabeth II and her family, will focus on the death of Princess Diana and the impact it had on Prince William during the final season.

Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Dominic West, Elizabeth Debicki, Claudia Harrison, Olivia Williams, Jonny Lee Miller, Salim Daw, and Khalid Abdall star in the drama series. Ed McVey (Prince William), Luther Ford (Prince Harry) and Meg Bellamy (Kate Middleton) will appear in part two of season six.

Netflix revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“The 6th season of THE CROWN will close out the genre-defining prestige royal saga that has been on screens since 2016. The Crown’s final season will premiere in two parts: Part 1 on November 16th & Part 2 on December 14th. Part 1 will see Elizabeth Debicki reprise her role as Princess Diana alongside Dominic West as Prince Charles. Imelda Staunton continues her reign as Queen Elizabeth II alongside Jonathan Pryce (Prince Philip) and Lesley Manville (Princess Margaret). Also returning are Salim Daw (Mohamed Al Fayed) and Khalid Abdalla (Dodi Fayed). Making their debuts are Rufus Kampa (Prince William) and Fflyn Edwards (Prince Harry). The 6th and final season covers events from 1997 through 2005. The first four episodes (Part 1) depict a relationship blossoming between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed before a fateful car journey has devastating consequences. The final chapter (Part 2) is told across six episodes. Prince William tries to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother’s death as the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion. As she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles and Camilla and the beginnings of a new Royal fairytale in William and Kate. For Part 2, taking on the roles of Prince William and Prince Harry will be Ed McVey and Luther Ford. Joining them will be Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton. These will be debut roles for all three actors. Since premiering on Netflix in 2016, THE CROWN has been nominated for and won multiple awards, including 69 Emmy Nominations across 5 seasons (with 21 wins including Best Drama across 4 seasons), 10 Golden Globe Nominations (including 4 wins), 15 BAFTA nominations, and more. This final season will draw to a conclusion sixty hours of television that have introduced stars such as Claire Foy, Vanessa Kirby, Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor and more.”

The trailer for The Crown season six is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this royal family drama series? Do you plan to watch the final season on Netflix?