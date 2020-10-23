The Flight Attendant: Kaley Cuoco Series Coming to HBO Max Next Month (Video)

The Flight Attendant is getting ready for takeoff on HBO Max. The series, which stars Kaley Cuoco, will arrive next month. The actress also voices the title character in the service’s Harley Quinn animated series which was renewed for a third season last month.

The Flight Attendant follows Cuoco’s characters as she sees her life turned upside down overnight. HBO Max revealed more details about the series in a press release and also released a trailer and a poster.

“HBO MAX’s eight-episode limited series THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT takes flight with three episodes on THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26, followed by the launch of two new episodes on December 3, two episodes on December 10, and the finale episode on December 17. Starring Kaley Cuoco, THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT is a story of how an entire life can change in one night. A flight attendant (Cuoco) wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened. The dark comedic thriller is based on the novel of the same name by New York Times bestselling author Chris Bohjalian. Starring alongside Cuoco is Michiel Huisman, Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Michelle Gomez, T.R. Knight, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews and Nolan Gerard Funk. The series is produced by Warner Horizon Scripted Television, Berlanti Productions & Yes, Norman Productions. Greg Berlanti, Kaley Cuoco, Steve Yockey, Marcie Ulin, Meredith Lavender and Sarah Schechter serve as executive producers, and Suzanne McCormack is Co-Executive Producer. Susanna Fogel directs and executive produces the first two episodes.”

Check out a trailer and new poster for the series below.

