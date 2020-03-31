The Good Fight: Season Four; CBS All Access Teases Series’ Return (Video)

“The rich are not like us.” CBS All Access just released a new preview for season four of The Good Fight.

A spin-off of The Good Wife, the legal drama follows Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) and the high-powered attorneys at her firm, Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart. The cast also includes Cush Jumbo, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier, John Larroquette and Delroy Lindo.

Season four of The Good Fight premieres on CBS All Access on April 9th.

March 30, 2020 – CBS All Access today released the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated fourth season of its hit original series THE GOOD FIGHT. Premiering Thursday, April 9, the first portion of the season will be available weekly on Thursdays with episodes one and two dropping on April 9 and April 16, and after a one-week hiatus the season will return on April 30 with additional episodes. Fans can now catch up and binge the first three seasons of THE GOOD FIGHT for free, along with all other CBS All Access original series as well as CBS Television Network hits like EVIL from Robert and Michelle King, on CBS All Access by using the promo code “ALL” for a free month of CBS All Access through Thursday, April 23. Offer can be activated at https://www.cbs.com/all-access. Season four of THE GOOD FIGHT finds Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart navigating a very different landscape. After they lost their biggest client, Chumhum, and their founding partner’s name was tarnished, Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart was forced to accept an offer by a huge multi-national law firm, STR Laurie, to become a small subsidiary. Suddenly, all of their decisions can be second-guessed by the giant firm that is literally on top of them. While STR Laurie initially seem like benevolent overlords, we find Diane Lockhart and her colleagues chafing at their loss of independence while simultaneously investigating the emergence of a mysterious “Memo 618.” The cast of THE GOOD FIGHT includes Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier, John Larroquette and Delroy Lindo. Hugh Dancy also joined season four in a recurring role. Robert and Michelle King serve as showrunners and executive producers of the series, which they co-created with Phil Alden Robinson. Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Brooke Kennedy, Liz Glotzer, William Finkelstein and Jonathan Tolins also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. The series is distributed worldwide by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.”

