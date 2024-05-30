The Night Manager: Season Two; Diego Calva Joins BBC and Prime Video Series

The Night Manager has cast another lead role. Diego Calva (above, right) will join Tom Hiddleston and Camila Morrone for season two. BBC and Prime Video ordered seasons two and three in April.

The series’ possible return has been discussed since season one aired in 2016 on AMC. Based on the novel by John le Carré, the season followed Jonathan Pine (Hiddleston) as he tried to infiltrate a crime syndicate while running a luxury hotel in Cairo. Season two will go beyond the source material.

Per Deadline, no details about Calva’s role or the season plot have been revealed. David Farr, the creator of the series, is returning to write for season two.

The premiere date for season two of The Night Manager will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Night Manager? Do you plan to watch seasons two and three when they arrive?