The Simpsons: Season 35; FOX Previews Animated Series Milestone Year (Watch)

The Simpsons is celebrating a major milestone with the upcoming 2023-24 television season. The premiere will kick off the 35th season of the popular FOX animated series.

Featuring the voices of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, Hank Azaria, and Harry Shearer, the comedy series has followed Homer Simpson (Castellaneta), his family, and the other residents of Springfield for more than three decades.

The plot for the season 35 premiere is as follows:

Feeling worthless at work, Homer volunteers to be a school crossing guard. But when his safety squad receives too much funding, the crossing guards become a force to be feared in the all-new “Homer’s Crossing” episode of The Simpsons airing Sunday, Oct. 1 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

FOX teased the premiere of the animated series in a press release.

The longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, The Simpsons exploded into a cultural phenomenon in 1990 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world. The Emmy Award-, Annie Award- and Peabody Award-winning animated comedy recently aired its 750th episode and will begin its 35th season this fall. This season Marge experiences a series of nightmares about young Bart’s childhood coming to an end; Homer accidentally volunteers for a school crossing guard position; sixty years in the future, Lisa recounts the story of how Homer was scapegoated for a power outage that plunged Springfield into darkness days before Thanksgiving; and the annual chilling trilogy “Treehouse of Horror XXXIV” is back! The Simpsons is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Matt Selman and Al Jean are the executive producers. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.

The trailer for the premiere of The Simpsons season 35 is below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the return of this long-running animated series?