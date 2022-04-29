Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion, The Villains of Valley View: Disney Channel Sets Debut for New Live-Action Shows (Watch)

Disney Channel has two new live-action shows coming this June. The cable channel has announced the premiere dates for Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion and The Villains of Valley View . The two shows — one focusing on a pair of superheroes and the other focusing on a family of villains — will arrive on June 3rd.

Disney Channel revealed more about both new series in a press release.

“In honor of National Superhero Day, Disney Branded Television announced the premiere date for its two newest Disney Channel series, The Villains of Valley View and Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion, launching Friday, June 3.

The Villains of Valley View, centered around a teenage supervillain and her family as they are forced to uproot their lives and change identities, will premiere with two back-to-back episodes at 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT. Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion, following Mexican American teen Violet Rodriguez who is chosen by a magical luchador mask that transforms her into the superhero Ultra Violet, will follow with two back-to-back episodes at 9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT. Both series will stream shortly thereafter on Disney+.

Normal is overrated in The Villains of Valley View.

When teenage supervillain Havoc stands up to the head of the League of Villains, her family is forced to change their identities and relocate to a sleepy Texas suburb. With the help of her effervescent new neighbor Hartley, Havoc — going incognito as Amy — must somehow hide her superpowers and quell her villainous nature in favor of something she and the rest of her family have fought against all their lives: being normal.

Stage trained actress Isabella Pappas (as Havoc/Amy) leads a talented ensemble cast, including Lucy Davis (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Eva/Surge, James Patrick Stuart (General Hospital) as Vic/Kraniac, Malachi Barton (Disney Channel’s Under Wraps) as Colby/Flashform, Reed Horstmann (The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia) as Jake/Chaos and newcomer Kayden Muller-Janssen as Hartley. Patricia Belcher (The Week of) recurs as Celia.

The Villains of Valley View is created by Chris Peterson and Bryan Moore (“Lab Rats”), who also serve as executive producers and showrunners.

Lucha Libre comes alive in Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion.

Violet Rodriguez, an everyday Mexican American teen, is chosen by a magical luchador mask which transforms her into Ultra Violet, a superhero fighting crime alongside her luchador uncle, Cruz, also known as Black Scorpion. Although Cruz takes Violet under his wing to teach her the responsibilities of her special powers, she doesn’t always see eye to eye with him when it comes to his methods for capturing crooks. In the meantime, she must keep her superhero identity secret from her parents and her older brother Santiago (“Tiago”), as well as her friends and schoolmates. However, she does lean on one close confidante: her best friend Maya Miller-Martinez, who provides advice and assists with documenting Ultra Violet’s adventures on social media.

Disney star Scarlett Estevez leads the all Latinx cast, including J.R. Villarreal (Akeelah and the Bee) as Cruz De la Vega/Black Scorpion, Marianna Burelli (Paramedicos) as Nina Rodriguez, Juan Alfonso (American Princess) as Juan Carlos Rodriguez, Brandon Rossel (Fast Layne) as Santiago “Tiago” Rodriguez, newcomers Zelia Ankrum as Maya Miller-Martinez and Bryan Blanco as Luis León.

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion is developed and executive produced by Eric S. Garcia and Leo Chu (Alexa & Katie), who also serve as showrunners. Additional executive producers include Joe Nussbaum, Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit.”