Young Wallander: Netflix Sets Premiere for Prequel Drama Series (Video)

Young Wallender now has its premiere date set. The prequel drama is set in the world of the Kurt Wallender novels, but this series will instead show the detective solving his first cases.

Netflix revealed the premiere date in a post on its social media. Check that out below.

Young Wallander premieres September 3 Uncover the case the started it all. pic.twitter.com/sfus5WXwPe — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) August 10, 2020

More about the plot of the series was also revealed in a press release:

“In a bold and original new story set in contemporary Sweden, Young Wallander sees Henning Mankell’s iconic detective Kurt Wallander investigate his gripping first case. The story focuses on the formative experiences – professional and personal – faced by Kurt as a recently graduated police officer in his early twenties.”

Check out a trailer for the drama below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Kurt Wallender novels? Will you watch the Young Wallender TV series on Netflix?