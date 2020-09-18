Your Honor: Bryan Cranston TV Series Coming to Showtime (Video)

Your Honor is coming soon to Showtime. The 10-episode limited series stars Bryan Cranston, from Breaking Bad, as a judge whose family falls into chaos. The series comes from the husband and wife duo behind The Good Wife and The Good Fight, Robert and Michelle King. A trailer has been released for this new legal thriller which will arrive sometime in December.

Showtime revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“SHOWTIME has released the official trailer for the upcoming limited series YOUR HONOR, starring Oscar nominee and Emmy, Golden Globe®, Screen Actors Guild® and Tony® Award winner Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad). BAFTA winner Peter Moffat (The Night Of, Undercover) serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer of multiple episodes. The series is executive produced by Emmy nominees Robert and Michelle King (The Good Fight, The Good Wife, Evil) and Liz Glotzer (Evil, The Good Fight). Emmy-nominated and BAFTA-winning writer/director Edward Berger (PATRICK MELROSE) executive produces and directs the first three episodes. YOUR HONOR is set to air this December. The 10-episode legal thriller stars Cranston as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son, Adam (Hunter Doohan), is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices. SAG Award winner Michael Stuhlbarg (Call Me By Your Name) stars as Jimmy Baxter, the much-feared head of a crime family opposite Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Hope Davis (For the People) as his wife, Gina, who might be even more dangerous than her husband. The series also stars Carmen Ejogo (Selma), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (The Wire), and Sofia Black-D’Elia (The Night Of). Guest stars include Amy Landecker (Transparent), Margo Martindale (The Americans), Lorraine Toussaint (Orange Is the New Black), Chet Hanks (Empire), Lamar Johnson (The Hate You Give) and Lilli Kay (Chambers). YOUR HONOR, produced by CBS Television Studios in association with King Size Productions, is based on the Israeli series Kvodo created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach. Cranston, James Degus, Rob Golenberg and Alon Aranya (Hostages, Betrayal) of Scripted World, Ninio, Mashiach, Ram Landes, Ron Eilon and Danna Stern also serve as executive producers.”

Check out the trailer for Your Honor below.

