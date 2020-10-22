Your Honor: Showtime Sets Premiere Date for Bryan Cranston Series (Video)

“I got a man trying to ruin my life.” Showtime just unveiled the premiere date and a new trailer for their upcoming TV show, Your Honor.

The drama series stars Bryan Cranston as ” Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son, Adam (Hunter Doohan), is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices.”

Your Honor premieres on Showtime on December 6th at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Take a sneak peek and read more info below:

LOS ANGELES – October 22, 2020 – SHOWTIME announced today that the new limited series YOUR HONOR, starring Oscar(R) nominee and Emmy(R) winner Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), will premiere on Sunday, December 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. BAFTA(R) winner Peter Moffat (The Night Of, Undercover) serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer of multiple episodes. The series is executive produced by Emmy nominees Robert and Michelle King (The Good Fight, The Good Wife, Evil) and Liz Glotzer (Evil, The Good Fight). Emmy-nominated and BAFTA-winning director Edward Berger (PATRICK MELROSE) executive produces and directs the first three episodes. The 10-episode legal thriller stars Cranston as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son, Adam (Hunter Doohan), is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices. SAG Award winner Michael Stuhlbarg (Call Me By Your Name) stars as Jimmy Baxter, the much-feared head of a crime family opposite Emmy and Golden Globe(R) nominee Hope Davis (For the People) as his wife, Gina, who might be even more dangerous than her husband. The series also stars Carmen Ejogo (Selma), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (The Wire), and Sofia Black-D’Elia (The Night Of). Emmy nominee and Golden Globe winner Maura Tierney of THE AFFAIR will guest star as Fiona McKee, a fearless prosecutor trying a major case in Desiato’s courtroom. Additional guest stars include Amy Landecker (Transparent), Emmy winner Margo Martindale (The Americans), Lorraine Toussaint (Orange Is the New Black), Chet Hanks (Empire), Lamar Johnson (The Hate You Give) and Lilli Kay (Chambers). YOUR HONOR, produced by CBS Studios in association with KingSize Productions, is based on the Israeli series Kvodo created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach. Cranston, James Degus, Rob Golenberg, Alon Aranya, Ninio, Mashiach, Ram Landes, Ron Eilon and Danna Stern also serve as executive producers.”

