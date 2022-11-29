1923: Paramount+ Releases Trailer and Poster for Yellowstone Prequel Series (Watch)

1923 is coming to Paramount+, and viewers are now being given their first true look at the prequel series for Yellowstone. The streaming service has released a trailer and poster teasing the new series, which has been renewed through a second season.

Starring Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Sebastian Roché, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer, Brandon Sklenar, Robert Patrick, and Jerome Flynn, the series is the latest from Taylor Sheridan.

Paramount+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Paramount+ today debuted the official trailer for the highly anticipated new original drama series 1923, starring Academy Award(R) winner Helen Mirren and Academy Award(R) nominee Harrison Ford. From Academy Award(R) nominee Taylor Sheridan, 1923 will debut on Sunday, December 18th, in the U.S. and Canada. The series will premiere on Monday, December 19th, on Paramount+ in the U.K. and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. 1923, the next installment of the Dutton family origin story, will introduce a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren). The series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home. In addition to Ford and Mirren, 1923 also stars Darren Mann (“Animal Kingdom”), Michelle Randolph (“A Snow White Christmas”), James Badge Dale (“Hightown”), Marley Shelton (“Scream”), Brian Geraghty (“Big Sky”), Aminah Nieves (“Blueberry”), and Jerome Flynn (“Game of Thrones”). In addition to the Dec. 18th premiere on Paramount+, Paramount Network will also host a linear airing of 1923’s debut episode, immediately following a new episode of “Yellowstone,” as a special simulcast event.”

Check out the trailer and poster for 1923 below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see 1923 on Paramount+ next month?