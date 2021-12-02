Archive 81: Netflix Announces Premiere for Supernatural Horror Series (Photos)

Archive 81 is coming soon to Netflix, and the streaming announced the premiere date and released photos for the new supernatural horror series.

Starring Mamoudou Athie, Dina Shibabi, Martin Donovan, Matt McGorry, Julia Chan, Evan Jonigkeit, and Ariana Neal, the series follows an archivist who takes on the task to restore a collection of videotapes. The project takes him deeper into the events at the center of the videos.

Netflix revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Archive 81 follows archivist Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie), who takes a job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994. Reconstructing the work of a documentary filmmaker named Melody Pendras (Dina Shihabi), he is drawn into her investigation of a dangerous cult at the Visser apartment building. As the season unfolds across these two timelines, Dan slowly finds himself obsessed with uncovering what happened to Melody. When the two characters form a mysterious connection, Dan becomes convinced he can save her from the terrifying end she met 25 years ago. An original story loosely inspired by the popular podcast of the same name, Archive 81 is a supernatural horror series executive produced by showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine (The Boys, The Vampire Diaries), James Wan and Michael Clear of Atomic Monster (The Conjuring Universe film franchise and the upcoming Malignant), Rebecca Thomas (Stranger Things, Limetown), Antoine Douaihy (Panic, The Good Cop) and Paul Harris Boardman (Deliver Us from Evil).”

Archive 81 arrives on January 4th. Check out photos from the series below.

