Bust Down: Peacock Previews Premiere Date for Unconventional Comedy Series (Watch)

Bust Down is coming soon to Peacock, and the streaming service announced a premiere date and released a trailer for the new comedy. Starring Jak Knight, Langston Kerman, Sam Jay, and Chris Redd, the series follows “four casino employees living dead-end lives with dead-end jobs in middle America, and the massive mess they manage to make out of it.”

Langston Kerman, Jak Knight, Sam Jay, and Chris Redd said the following about the inspiration for the Peacock series in a press release:

“Bust Down is rooted in our friendship. Every character is a hyperbolic version of how we see each other, and every story is inspired by the bad choices we each naturally make out in the world. There aren’t a lot of straight comedies right now where people truly go for jokes that are raunchy, irreverent, and complicated, and at its core that’s what Bust Down is all about. We believe true equality is being able to make a show about nonsense the same way white people have been doing forever. We just wanted to make something so fucking hilarious that it makes people laugh so much that they miss jokes and then have to circle back to watch again.”

Check out the trailer for Bust Down below. The series arrives on March 10th.

What do you think? Are you excited to check out Bust Down on Peacock?