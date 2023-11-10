Carl Weber’s The Black Hamptons: Season Two Renewal and Premiere Date Set for BET+ Drama Series (Watch)

Carl Weber’s The Black Hamptons is returning. BET+ has ordered a second season of the drama. The four-episode first season debuted on the streaming service in late August 2022.

Starring Lamman Rucker, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Elise Neal, Brian White, Karon Riley, Mike Merrill, Blac Chyna, Aaron Spears, Daya Vaidya, Cameo Sherrell, Franklin Ojeda Smith, Jordan Smith, Jennifer Freeman, and David Andrews, the series follows two prominent Black families living in Sag Harbor in Long Island.

Viewers will see several new faces join the series for season two — Richard Lawson, Steven Williams, RonReaco Lee, Blue Kimble, Niki Taylor, and Thomas Calabro.

Deadline revealed the following about the series:

The Black Hamptons highlights the glitz and gloss of the Black elite while following the lives of the Brittons and the Johnsons and exposing the secrets of wealth and prestige. With a mix of legacy families, their friends, wannabes and thirsty developers, the drama in Sag Harbor is never too far behind.

Carl Weber’s The Black Hamptons returns on December 7. The trailer for season two is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this BET+ series? Do you plan to watch season two when it launches next month?